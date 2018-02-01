Black Panther: African fiction making African historyDominica News Online - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 1:27 PM
We have heard the maxim “style over substance”, yet in some cases there is no need to choose one over the other, when you can get both in equally healthy portions. The Los Angeles premiere of Black Panther, the latest Marvel super hero movie, had style to spare so let’s start there.
Beauty and poise were on display with the attendees coming out dressed like royalty: African royalty–let that sink in for a moment. The vibrant colours, tantalizing styles and tastefully form-fitting cut gowns and suits of the premier were representative of a culture all too under-represented in Hollywood and world media in general.
The display was more than just eye-candy but served as a positive challenge to our expectations as to what “looking good” looks like. Admittedly, there was much embellishment and free license with the styles and accessories. The outfits were not merely “traditional” African dress, which is fitting, as the fictional country of Wakanda is the work of a creative, futuristic African-Stylized vision of which much more could be said…
Instead, let’s now look at the substance. Black Panther is based on a Marvel comic book that happens to share the same name with the African-American quasi-militant political group that mainly operated in the 60’s and 70’s. The comic has nothing to do with the Black Power group yet is poised to leave a comparable mark in history with the release of the Black Panther film. The hero is Prince T’Challa, the soon-to-be king of Wakanda, a fictional near utopian African country.
Historically it is the first “all black” film with an unprecedented budget and backing of Hollywood. According to lead actor Chadwick Boseman, “Its not just a movie, its become its own thing. It’s a movement.”
The significance of having the director, writers and vast majority of the cast be of African descent should not be understated. Yet, Black Panther is not a “black” film. It is an international big budget film which is an historic step in the right direction that announces to the world that this is how you treat a people and a culture right in media.
I can’t wait to see this in the movie theater in Portsmouth!
Next stop is a Maroon epic Movie filmed in Dominica (No harm in dreaming).
These comments are disturbing. This film marks a historical milestone in black culture worldwide. Dominicans need to stop viewing the world as just something we see on TV. Look up the history of this Comic book and the very reason the great author Stan Lee even created this in the first place. This is a story of an African Nation which has technology that surpasses any nation on earth. This story has the possibility to show young black children worldwide that they too can be represented without being shown as a thug, thief, rapist, extortioner or someone trying to be anything but black excellence. It is tine that we all stood up and be recognized as the Kings that we are. I am from African roots and I am proud to see that people who look like me can be seen as Super Heroes and not criminals. Long Live T’Chala and long live The Black Panther. I wish to see a thousand more movies from this .
It is a good story about black consciousness and progress. It’s a bit disturbing you do not see it that way.