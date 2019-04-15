BREAKING NEWS: Notre Dame on fire in Paris

The 850 year old Notre Dame Cathedral is on fire.
Reports have been circulating on social media including video of the historically iconic building going up in flames.
Reports are still unclear but the blaze may have to do with recent renovation works according to the BBC.
Efforts are currently underway to combat the blaze as an area surrounding the building has been cleared.
Video of the fire posted via twitter
Le feu a Notre Dame 😥 pic.twitter.com/kDvV0A4Yoq
— Eric Coursin (@ecoursin) April 15, 2019
8 Comments
This is doubly sad, for regardless of one’s religious inclinations, historic churches are an important depository of craftsmanship. Master Craftsmen are now few and far between and little is being done to train future generations.
Nearer to home, I have followed repairs to one Roseau’s historic houses. Over the years the building has deteriorated through neglect rather than damage by the elements. Whilst it is better to save the building by repair than to demolish, the work being done by a team of Cuban workers cannot be classed as restoration. The skilled carpentry done by your forefathers is being sent to the dump and replaced by second rate joinery.
You useless person shameless u just have to politics in it. Yes PM that burnt it down stop that jealousy go shake your bag where u sell your coal
830 years is a looooooong time for a building to remain standing. That should verify the huge difference between material that is used for building structures today, as compared to yesterday.
I can still see my grandmother’s big mahogany bed, where we (all her grandchildren) gathered around her every night, to pray with her. She was still using it when I left Dominica in 1974, but her house was destroyed in 1979, through hurricane David
Imagine the amount (number) of treasures destroyed through this fire
Such a beautiful sight; always have been a must see on a visit to Paris.
I am looking at this unfolding on the TV and my mind is drawn to Dominica. On every side shown there is one or two or more fire tenders dousing the flame. Yes, I know that we do not have that much resources in Dominica however if a fire is to break out in Dominica the entire city would be flattened. The resources at the disposal of the Dominica fire service are obsolete. The government is still living in the early 1900’s and are of the mindset that the buildings are not close enough for a fire to spread. Let us pray that a situation lime that doesnt hit Dominica under the labor regime. Rise wicked be no more.
Gouvelma, not because your name is government for you to refer everything to the government. What does comparing notre dame burning have to do with Dominica? Compare it to hell….tbc.
Gouvelma, if that is the best response that you can come up with, certainly your mind (mental) condition is warped
So sad, beautiful church I went there on my vacation in Paris.