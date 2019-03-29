Share
Theresa May

British MP’s are voting on Theresa May’s latest Brexit deal after she made a final bid to convince them to back it.

Battling a sore throat after late night talks with the EU, the prime minister urged MPs to vote for her “improved deal” or risk “no Brexit at all”.

But some leading Tory Brexiteers and the DUP, who keep her government in power, have rejected the deal.

