Bristish Mp’s vote on Theresa May’s latest Brexit dealBBC - Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at 11:01 AM
British MP’s are voting on Theresa May’s latest Brexit deal after she made a final bid to convince them to back it.
Battling a sore throat after late night talks with the EU, the prime minister urged MPs to vote for her “improved deal” or risk “no Brexit at all”.
But some leading Tory Brexiteers and the DUP, who keep her government in power, have rejected the deal.
