Dominica’s national flower, Carib Wood or ‘Bwa Kwaib,’ was among twelve flowers from the Caribbean which were featured on the veil of Meghan Markle when she wedded Prince Harry on the weekend.

Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, had requested a flower from all 53 countries of the Commonwealth embroidered on her veil for the royal wedding.

Kensington Palace said significant time was spent researching the flora of each Commonwealth country “and much care was taken by Waight Keller (who designed the veil) to ensure that every flower was unique.”

The Caribbean was well represented at the event which was viewed by millions across the Commonwealth.

The cellist at the wedding was Sheku Kanneh-Mason, whose father is from Antigua.

The female choir director of the Kingdom Choir which sang, Karen Gibson, parents are from Guyana.

The Queen’s chaplain, Rose Hudson-Wilkin, who prayed after Prince Harry and Meghan were declared husband and wife was born in Jamaica.