“Bwa Kwaib” featured on veil at royal weddingDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Dominica’s national flower, Carib Wood or ‘Bwa Kwaib,’ was among twelve flowers from the Caribbean which were featured on the veil of Meghan Markle when she wedded Prince Harry on the weekend.
Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, had requested a flower from all 53 countries of the Commonwealth embroidered on her veil for the royal wedding.
Kensington Palace said significant time was spent researching the flora of each Commonwealth country “and much care was taken by Waight Keller (who designed the veil) to ensure that every flower was unique.”
The Caribbean was well represented at the event which was viewed by millions across the Commonwealth.
The cellist at the wedding was Sheku Kanneh-Mason, whose father is from Antigua.
The female choir director of the Kingdom Choir which sang, Karen Gibson, parents are from Guyana.
The Queen’s chaplain, Rose Hudson-Wilkin, who prayed after Prince Harry and Meghan were declared husband and wife was born in Jamaica.
7 Comments
I believe that their relationship expert is a Dominican or has Dominican heritage as well.
Dominica’s national flower DNO? That flower is in Guada and other Caribbean islands so I don not how it is our national flower. Now what about our national PARROTS were they also at the wedding since Germany, where I believe they were sold to is close to England? Skerrit selling everything we have and all you there talking about national flower lol
I thought the national flower was changed from bwa kwaib to Flamboyant .?????
Whats the big deal?
true it was featured but our name wasn’t under it…
So you expected her to request that they embroider the name of every commonwealth country under the flower representing that country on her wedding dress? Was it an art gallery? The flower was enough and that was a good move by her.
Waw. Great. Representation.