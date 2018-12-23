A Dominican passport is shown in a web television series, Runaways, featured on the online streaming service Hulu. In Season 2 Episode 3, Geoffrey and Catherine Wilder use Dominican passports when they want to go into hiding.

This is potential marketing for the country and therefore can be viewed positively, though some on social media are expressing their surprise and concern over the passport being featured in this way. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

