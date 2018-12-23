CHECK THIS OUT: Dominica’s passport features in Marvel’s RunawaysDominica News Online - Sunday, December 23rd, 2018 at 6:24 PM
A Dominican passport is shown in a web television series, Runaways, featured on the online streaming service Hulu. In Season 2 Episode 3, Geoffrey and Catherine Wilder use Dominican passports when they want to go into hiding.
This is potential marketing for the country and therefore can be viewed positively, though some on social media are expressing their surprise and concern over the passport being featured in this way. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
In ‘CHECK THIS OUT’ we highlight an item in the news or on social media or that has otherwise been brought to our attention and may ask you, the general public, to weigh-in.
I had to go see for myself. Marvel Runaways using Dominica's passports. #YouBeTheJudge
Posted by Stafford Jr Hyacinth on Saturday, December 22, 2018
A law suit my …. Isnt it what we’ve been selling all along? Maybe the wuestion is who got paid for the permission
Dominicans like to over reaction and always coming up with some negative vibes. So many movies being played and other countries passport being used in a similar fashion. What’s the big deal. Stupppsss.
but why the negative around our passport ? why is it being portrayed as a starter pack for a criminal intent and organisation?
This is potential marketing for the country and therefore can be viewed positively
Explain to me how is this positive marketing, the passports were shown for no more than 5 seconds, I dont think this will have any effect in terms of marketing for Dominica. You think people gonna be like , “Wait…you mean Dominica is a country I can get a passport from!!!” The rest of the word probably saw that and kept it pushing. We only making a big deal cause we from Dominica.
I don’t think it’s positive or negative, but I find it interesting it’s a Dominican passport that was used is all.
I do not condone to this! Guns, a suitcase of money, and a woman who seem to be in a mood of committing a crime, opening up our passport as her own. What are the producers trying to prove? That is not good!
No, this is not good, but there have been many more things that have not been good about our present day Dominica, we keep talking about them, and some folks think we are making it up, we are fabricating. Open your eyes and your mind and you will see that its around us.
Why us? WHY? WHY?
Ask him. The crook P.M & his corrupt enablers. He will tell U go to Hell.
No Low no constitution can prevent he and the other Pirates from selling DA ,passports included.
The operating like sandals hotel chain all inclusive. Go check the MOU with the Sinos.
FET she is supposed to be a teacher right( long ,long time ago) They were educated relative to the other locals right? So teacher ElizabethLinaXavier, Does this sound correct to you “Guns, a suitcase of money, and a woman who seem to be in a mood of committing a crime.”
The show is just showing what Dominica passport is used for. It is cheap and easy to get in any place. If you want to hide your true identity a Dominica passport is the way to go.
a passport represent a nation , when you sell this passport you sell your nation
Can the producers legally do that without consent? I smell a lawsuit on the horizon. Let’s see how senior counsel spin this one.