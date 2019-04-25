COMMENTARY: Trump squeezing Cuba to pressure Venezuela could backfire on the U.S.

President Donald Trump Administration’s continued pressure on Cuba has two intended consequences. The first is to reverse President Barack Obama’s rapprochement with the Cuban Government, then led by President Raul Castro, with the aim of appeasing some members of the Cuban-American community as payback for the strong support Trump received from them in the 2016 Presidential elections. He is keeping his promise to them. The second is to end Cuba’s support for Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela.

Statements from President Trump and members of his foreign policy team have been clear about these intentions. Because of the collateral damages expected from President Trump’s new Cuba policy, his administration’s objectives will not easily be achieved. His actions against Cuba could backfire.

Trump’s Cuban policy is part of his obsession with reversing President Barack Obama’s landmark initiatives and successes. His relentless assault on President Obama’s domestic and foreign policies began soon after being sworn in as president. This came as no surprise.

Dismantling President Obama’s hemispheric policies is a misguided and myopic approach to peace and stability in the region and his Cuban policy is a stark example of this reality. If successful, Trump’s hemispheric policy, and I am cautious in using the term ‘policy’, will reverse the tremendous progress made in advancing democracy, human rights and the rule of law in the region in the post-Cold War era under presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and especially under President Obama.

