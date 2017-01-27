The government has drafted in senior officials to support the Commonwealth amid concerns over the way it is being run, the BBC has learned.

The Department for International Development (DfID) said last month the secretariat in London was “under performing” and needed “urgent reform”.

Senior diplomatic and political sources – speaking to the BBC off the record – have accused the secretary-general, Lady Scotland, of “poor leadership”.

But her spokesman said she had backing from all 52 Commonwealth countries that had elected her.

He added that the Labour peer had also launched a programme to modernise the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Tim Hitchens, a senior Foreign Office official and former ambassador to Japan, has been put in charge of a team preparing for the Commonwealth summit in London next year.

