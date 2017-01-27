Concerns raised over Commonwealth leadershipBBC - Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 9:12 AM
The government has drafted in senior officials to support the Commonwealth amid concerns over the way it is being run, the BBC has learned.
The Department for International Development (DfID) said last month the secretariat in London was “under performing” and needed “urgent reform”.
Senior diplomatic and political sources – speaking to the BBC off the record – have accused the secretary-general, Lady Scotland, of “poor leadership”.
But her spokesman said she had backing from all 52 Commonwealth countries that had elected her.
He added that the Labour peer had also launched a programme to modernise the Commonwealth Secretariat.
Tim Hitchens, a senior Foreign Office official and former ambassador to Japan, has been put in charge of a team preparing for the Commonwealth summit in London next year.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
Looks like the salty stick is being passed around. How does it taste, Baroness?
Skerrits choice,so what do you all expect? Hope the rest of the Commonwealth does not degenerate into the same mess that Dominica is in today because of bad leadership ..
Ladies and gentle men and all my supporters this is your PM . Bom la paytay and i am hiding in Greece. What a bigly Shame for Dominicans and Dominica. The world is watching whilst the truth unfolds. The mighty God we serve so fearfully is tremendous and he has never failed the believers, be patient and trust in him..
They going down slowly , Slowly Slowly, But where is spider?Come back and sing foe us,
Dominicans, GOD is good, and he still operates like the days of tower of babel,We will never see it coming,
Tell skeritt,Continue looking at linton, while he skeritt days are numbered
Now it could be the baroness who is left “sucking salt” as Commonwealth nations become increasingly frustrated at her behaviour, the Sun noted.On a visit to Dominica after winning the Commonwealth vote, the baroness told detractors of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s government there to “sousey sel” (suck salt) — a deeply offensive Creole insult.She has been accused of financial profligacy over the refurbishment of her official residence and attacked for appointing political allies to key posts in the secretariat in “no bid” contracts, contrary to the secretariat’s customary procurement procedures…You are not insulting now ,are you?
DNO why did u delete my comment????
Oui Kay Sous Say Sell……Poor leadership, Accused of wasting cash on luxuries and Employing cronies…let’s see who will suck salt now…. A set of nonsense our nature island getting into now…pure shame.. Now what???? What’s next Dominicans….
Who is sucking salt now!!?? We must not forget that she is holding that high office at the Commonwealth as a Dominican citizens, not a British one,
Thanks DNO
well look it eh!!!! And allu wanted Lennox’s neck on a block because he had foresight to see that this lady did not have the character to take on this post. When all the other PMs in the region had to be coerce by Skerrit to support her nomination.
Does that say something about SKERRIT???!!!!…..um his ever show of poor judgement and so much more…
Ok, she’s Dominican and right now I am embarrassed that a Dominican woman who is supposed to make us proud and put us on the map, is riddled with all this controversy.
Its just sad and disheartening that this is such a report on “our” Baroness SMH
“The report added that the secretariat needed particularly to focus on improving “transparency, results measurement, human resource management, risk management, financial management, and budget discipline”.
Just another witch hunt from a sad, treacherous conservative government desperate to draw attention away from its own criminal deficiencies.
This is a government that has paid billions in mandatory contributions over to the most corrupt institution on earth, the European Union, whilst failing ever to demand a full refund of the money paid when the European Union refused year after year after year to provide audited accounts.
This government unlawfully signed over the sovereignty of the UK and gave millons of British taxpayers’ money over to an unelected bunch of crooks and former Bolsheviks in Brussels without even insisting on having the money paid over properly accounted for.
Now the same British government has the audacity to criticize the Commonwealth Secretariat for being badly run. Now that is a joke of jokes. Baroness Scotland, I suggest you give Ms. May and her regime the birdie for their insolence, or ask Mr. Linton to send them a letter
Hmmmm. Who is having the last laugh now??/
What they do, is what they see, their oil that fyring them
Isn’t this ‘sousay sel’ lady under investigation for crazy spending?
I guess it’s time for the head of the Commonwealth to send her to SUCEY SEL in the same way he sent poor and struggling Dominicans. She seem to be delivering the same terrible leadership we have in DOMINICA to the Commonwealth..