Democrats win House in mid-term elections in USBBC - Wednesday, November 7th, 2018 at 7:25 AM
The Democrats have taken control of the US House of Representatives in the mid-term elections, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump.
A Democratic majority in the lower chamber for the first time in eight years will restrict his ability to steer his programme through Congress.
But Mr Trump’s Republicans are set to strengthen their grip on the Senate.
Tuesday’s vote was seen as a referendum on a polarising president, even though he is not up for re-election till 2020.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
People power against an arrogant man who believes he is the best thing since sliced bread.
The deluded democratic supporters. Listening to some of these Democratic leaning propaganda outlets, one would think the democrats had just won the US presidency. They so desperate for any glimmer of victory.
…smh….
Forward with Donald Trump’s “America First.”
If only Dominica’s current Prime Minister believed in & practiced a “Dominica First” ideology instead of a “Foreigners First; Dominicans one-after-last in Dominica” ideology.