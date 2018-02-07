Some of the earliest settlers of Britain were of dark skin and many white Briton’s can trace their ancestry to these people according to a CNN report. Scientific research and facial reconstruction on the previously discovered skeleton dubbed “Cheddar Man” has shown he had “dark brown to black skin” and “dark curly hair” according to Natural History Museum and University College London. The “Cheddar Man” fossil was first found in a cave in 1903 near the village of Cheddar located in South West England. The fossil was first thought to be of fair hair and skin and is believed 10,000 years old.

The pioneering research on which these findings were based, suggests contrary to the prevailing view, that pale skin which is thought characteristic of Europeans is a much more recent phenomenon. The research also suggests that geography was not always associated with the colour of one’s skin. This information has been released ahead of the Television documentary entitled First Brit: Secrets of the 10,000 Year Old Man which is set to air on Channel 4 on February 18 in the United Kingdom.

