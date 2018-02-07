DNA research indicates early Britons had dark skinCNN - Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 2:46 PM
Some of the earliest settlers of Britain were of dark skin and many white Briton’s can trace their ancestry to these people according to a CNN report. Scientific research and facial reconstruction on the previously discovered skeleton dubbed “Cheddar Man” has shown he had “dark brown to black skin” and “dark curly hair” according to Natural History Museum and University College London. The “Cheddar Man” fossil was first found in a cave in 1903 near the village of Cheddar located in South West England. The fossil was first thought to be of fair hair and skin and is believed 10,000 years old.
The pioneering research on which these findings were based, suggests contrary to the prevailing view, that pale skin which is thought characteristic of Europeans is a much more recent phenomenon. The research also suggests that geography was not always associated with the colour of one’s skin. This information has been released ahead of the Television documentary entitled First Brit: Secrets of the 10,000 Year Old Man which is set to air on Channel 4 on February 18 in the United Kingdom.
5 Comments
Humanity started in Africa so here we go. After all we are all the same with some slight genetic variations that give us distinctions expressed as phenotype. This i belive is needed for the continuation of the human species. Variety is the spice of life and needed for survival. We adapt to our environment for this purpose. As the black man move to the poles lighter skinned gennes are favoured for survival or florished due to reduction of sunlight. The human race die and return to the very same basic elements that built all living things. Science is amazing!!!!!!!!!
This man is looking like a woman.At the end of the day,this is just a fancy story.
The first humans were Black , this we knew all along. They finally and slowly accepting their connections to a skin color that they have so willingly tried to destroy for centuries.
I have always said to my people that we should never be ashamed of our Sun Kissed skin . Amen!
This is not really news. For decades now we have known that modern humans originated in Africa. Therefore it follows that the people who migrated from Africa to Europe were black.
why did they turn white? Because of the lack of as much sunlight in Europe and more importantly: vitamin D – which, by the way, is really an essential hormone for a healthy life.
Humans skin had to lighten to allow for the maximization of sunlight hence the white people. When sunlight hits the skin Vitamin D3 is created This vital vitamin plays many roles in keeping humans healthy.
Even though people in sunnier climes may think they are getting enough vitamin D3 from the sun, it would be wise to boost that vitamin by taking supplements because dark skins can inhibit the absorption of enough Vitamin D3.
So get your Vitamin D3 supplements from your chemist. It will improve your health.
Remember D3 not D
This doesn’t surprise me at all. Yet we continue to place negative emphasis on skin pigment and facial features.