Dominica created history with its largest-ever contingent at the Commonwealth games according to a report from the Dominica Olympic Committee Media Team.

The opening ceremony was held in a spectacular way. More than 4,500 athletes from 71 nations were on hand for the mega event which highlighted a number of aspects of Australia’s culture and featured some of Australia’s top musicians. More than 35,000 were in attendance at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Decked out in traditional spectacular wear Dominica made a bold statement at the ceremony held on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Athletes will be competing for 275 gold medals over the 11 days of competition.

Barry Casimir manager of the Dominica National Team has stated that “Dominica contingent had a good showing” and “we are hoping to medal this year”. He described the accommodations and support in Australia as “Superior” and “second to none”

Regarding the overall goal of the Dominica Olympic Committee he stated: “We’re hoping that every athlete has improved from where they were, we’re hoping to see improvements in the athletes… what they are doing…their training regiment, we’re hoping that they learn new techniques and that they’re able to network with athletes in their own field.” While winning a medal is always welcome if that does not occur he would be happy to see continuous improvement in the way athletes prepare for games and a strengthening of their overall work ethic.