Dominica ranks at number 45 out of 180 countries on the list of least corrupt countries in the world for 2018, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index which has just been released.

This current ranking represents a drop of three places for Dominica from number 42 in 2017 and positions the country as the 3rd least corrupt of those Caribbean countries that are shown in the rankings.

Barbados, at number 25, is the least corrupt country by comparison to its Caribbean neighbours. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ranked at number 41, Saint Lucia is at 50 and Grenada is ranked 53rd.

Internationally, Denmark tops the list and Somalia is in the cellar position at number 180.

According to the Transparency International report, the United States’ falling score is a ‘red flag’, and has caused it to be knocked off the top 20 ‘cleanest’ list for the first time.

“With an average score of 44 for three consecutive years, the Americas region which includes the Caribbean, continues to fail in making any serious inroads against corruption,” Transparency International states in its report. “Compared to other regions, the Americas is similar to Asia Pacific (average score: 44), but behind Western Europe and the European Union (average score: 66).”

