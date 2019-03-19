The Dominica Special Olympics team who left island on the 7th of March to participate in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, has been doing exceptionally well and have won 2 Gold medals and 1 Silver medal thus far.

The team of 12 is representing Dominica among the 170 nations that is participating in the World games. They are taking part in two sports disciplines: athletics (track and field) and bocce which is an Italian game similar to bowls.

Two athletes have already received Gold in the two named sports, Alexcia Wade received gold in the 100M run surpassing seven other athletes and Melissa Dupigny in Bocce after her win against USA.

Ricky Barry came in 5th in the 200M run while Claudius Shipley finished in 5th place and Crispin Dailey, 6th in their 200m heat. Agar Auguiste won his first game for Dominica in the field of bocce.

Updates of the team’s progress can be received on their facebook page (Special olympics – Dominica) or download the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi app.