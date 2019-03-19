Dominica team wins gold at Special OlympicsDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 1:28 PM
The Dominica Special Olympics team who left island on the 7th of March to participate in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, has been doing exceptionally well and have won 2 Gold medals and 1 Silver medal thus far.
The team of 12 is representing Dominica among the 170 nations that is participating in the World games. They are taking part in two sports disciplines: athletics (track and field) and bocce which is an Italian game similar to bowls.
Two athletes have already received Gold in the two named sports, Alexcia Wade received gold in the 100M run surpassing seven other athletes and Melissa Dupigny in Bocce after her win against USA.
Ricky Barry came in 5th in the 200M run while Claudius Shipley finished in 5th place and Crispin Dailey, 6th in their 200m heat. Agar Auguiste won his first game for Dominica in the field of bocce.
Updates of the team’s progress can be received on their facebook page (Special olympics – Dominica) or download the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi app.
3 Comments
Now isn’t that fabulous news! Just the loft I needed for my Dominican Spirits. Congratulations to our new Olympians.
Congratulations to all team members.
I am particularly pleased that we have won a gold in bocce, for like track and field, it is an individual pursuit rather than team oriented. If it could be introduced in schools, it would be of particular benefit for dyslexic students (on average 15%) who have difficulty responding to team sports.
Oh wow! That is great news. Congrats to the winners and Congrats to all the participants from DA!!