Senior Economic Advisor on the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) in South Sudan, Dr. Thomson Fontaine, was part of a JMEC delegation that briefed members of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Friday April 27.

The JMEC was established in 2015 to oversee the implementation of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

The JMEC team led by Chief of Staff Ambassador Berhanu Kebede met the members of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee of the TNLA, headed by the Chairperson Hon. Adeng Leek Deng, at the TNLA headquarters in Juba.

This consultative meeting focused on the importance of the CDF and also on the Enterprise Development Fund (EDF), two key organs stipulated in Chapter IV of the Peace Agreement.

Dr. Fontaine briefed the members on the critical role of the EDF in generating employment opportunities within the private sector, marginalised groups including youth and women and the development of Micro-Medium and Small Enterprises (MMSEs).

“The TNLA has a vested interest in ensuring that the EDF becomes operational since its successful implementation can go a long way in contributing towards much-need economic growth in South Sudan,” Dr. Fontaine noted.

He also stressed to the members the critical importance of generating sustained growth within the economy.

“Ultimately, the CDF will benefit with higher contributions as the economy improves with a consequent positive impact on government revenues,” Dr. Fontaine added.

Ambassador Kebede gave an update on the status of implementation of the 2015 Peace Agreement, on the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities and the High level Revitalization Forum (HLRF).

“We hope this process (of revitalization) will give birth to an inclusive political process and permanent ceasefire to South Sudan,” he said.

The Chief of Staff asked the MPs to be peace ambassadors in their respective constituencies.

“Commit yourselves to the full implementation of the Agreement at the grass roots level in order to bring about sustainable peace,” Ambassador Kebede noted.

He reiterated that the revitalization process is not a renegotiation of the Peace Agreement, but is meant to enhance inclusivity of all stakeholders and to resuscitate the 2015 Peace Agreement and discuss concrete measures to immediately restore the permanent ceasefire.

Ambassador Kebede said the process is also meant to restore full and inclusive implementation of the Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS), and to develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards democratic elections at the end of the transition period.