Dominican martial artist opens dojo in CanadaDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 at 10:33 AM
Universal Martial Arts Academy (UMA) Robin Ryu Jiu Jitsu, a Dominican owned entity, has gone international. A new UMA Canadian dojo was opened in Vancouver on Saturday 14th July 2018. The UMA was originally created in Dominica in 2010 and officially launched in 2014.
The owner and founder of the school Shihan (which means master or senior teacher) Shannah Robin has been involved in martial arts for the better part of 25 years. From meager beginnings, he has had consistent hard-fought success in business and the field of martial arts and has recently made positive in-roads into the entertainment industry.
At the opening, over 45 students and well-wishers were present at this historic moment for the master Dominican martial artist and the UMA. Shihan Robin, speaking about his motivation to overcome negativity and hate said, “my drive is to show the world that greatness can come from the most humble place.”
He pointed out that well recognized names like Michael Jordan or Bruce Lee weren’t necessarily better than him but did have better opportunities. Opportunities he had to find and create for himself to realize his goals when there were many who told him his dream was impossible. Robin would like his words and actions to inspire others to overcome their own challenges. He said that a setback would never stop him; instead, he would return to the drawing-board and start anew. He said he gives thanks to God in good times and in bad times as both circumstances help him to grow in mental and spiritual strength.
Shihan Robin mentioned the support of fellow martial artists like Sensei Marlon, Sensei Bill, Sifu Patrick Soki Renako from Trinidad and Tobago in realizing his dream of having an international dojo. He also thanked Grandmaster Robert “Sugar” Crosson operating out of Florida USA for his support and guidance.
The dojo address and google map location can be found below:
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Dominica’s loss if he has no current business on the island. I know a lot of children and adults benefited from his classes on island. Congratulations on his new endeavor.
ADMIN: His local dojo is still open.
That’s great news, my brother! I have come to my own conclusions, that in life, there are those who will give support and those will criticise. Therefore, whatever your interests or goals in life, you are born with all the abilities and capabilities that you need to function in life, along with the support and encouragement form those who have your best interest at heart. The ultimate accomplishment comes from within, when you continue to work against negativity, adversity and stumbling blocks. You have worked against the grind, my brother, and you have stayed humble. I believe that with humility, one appreciates hard work and also remembers where he or she comes from and is a great inspiration to those who are starting their walk in life.
CONGRATULATIONS again, my brother, and continue to reach out to those who have an interest in the same direction. Keep up the good work. (HOTEP) PEACE
Shanna, you’re a Boss bro..Congratulations!!
wow shannon migrated what a great lost for Dominica
CONGRATULATIONS SHIHAN ROBIN to you and to your wife and family!!!
You always persist until you succeed. This is also my mantra as I move forward. Continue succeeding!! Continue motivating and inspiring others.
Whenever obstacles or challenges present themselves then: go through them, over them, jump above them, circumvent them, move them aside, or blast them out of existence. YOU TRAIN TO PERSIST UNTIL YOU SUCCEED. Good to see the growth forward and upward. The Best is yet to come!!!
Congratulations to you bro. Hard work and commitment breeds success.
All I can say is WOW! Great things happen when you dont depend on “politicians”
Wow!! Good things!! Keeping climbing and all the best in your endeavors.
Growing up with pain and a lil bit of opportunities can be the very ingredient needed to boost up oneself. Its normally these individuals who excel the most. You keep pushing Mr. Robin.