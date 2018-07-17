Universal Martial Arts Academy (UMA) Robin Ryu Jiu Jitsu, a Dominican owned entity, has gone international. A new UMA Canadian dojo was opened in Vancouver on Saturday 14th July 2018. The UMA was originally created in Dominica in 2010 and officially launched in 2014.

The owner and founder of the school Shihan (which means master or senior teacher) Shannah Robin has been involved in martial arts for the better part of 25 years. From meager beginnings, he has had consistent hard-fought success in business and the field of martial arts and has recently made positive in-roads into the entertainment industry.

At the opening, over 45 students and well-wishers were present at this historic moment for the master Dominican martial artist and the UMA. Shihan Robin, speaking about his motivation to overcome negativity and hate said, “my drive is to show the world that greatness can come from the most humble place.”

He pointed out that well recognized names like Michael Jordan or Bruce Lee weren’t necessarily better than him but did have better opportunities. Opportunities he had to find and create for himself to realize his goals when there were many who told him his dream was impossible. Robin would like his words and actions to inspire others to overcome their own challenges. He said that a setback would never stop him; instead, he would return to the drawing-board and start anew. He said he gives thanks to God in good times and in bad times as both circumstances help him to grow in mental and spiritual strength.

Shihan Robin mentioned the support of fellow martial artists like Sensei Marlon, Sensei Bill, Sifu Patrick Soki Renako from Trinidad and Tobago in realizing his dream of having an international dojo. He also thanked Grandmaster Robert “Sugar” Crosson operating out of Florida USA for his support and guidance.

The dojo address and google map location can be found below:

Robin Ryu Jiu Jitsu

7709 6th St, Burnaby, BC V3N 3M9

(236) 982-7798