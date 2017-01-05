Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The property tycoon won an unexpected victory in November’s election after a controversial campaign.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters and protesters are travelling to Washington DC for the event.

Thousands of police have been deployed and many kilometres of crowd barriers set up as part of a vast security operation.

Addressing supporters on Thursday night at a pre-inaugural concert, Mr Trump pledged to unify America, bring change and make the country great “for all of our people”.

