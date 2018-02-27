Ensa Cosby daughter of world famous entertainer and comedian Bill Cosby passed away on Friday at the age of 44. Ensa succumbed to end-stage renal disease more generally referred to as kidney disease.

Ensa was one of Bill Cosby’s strongest supporters, supporting her father during the controversy of mass allegations of sexual misconduct including rape and drugging of his victims. Bill Cosby has continually denied the allegations. Ensa spoke in defense of her father before his trial last year ended in a hung jury maintaining that racism was a big factor in the allegations. Cosby is set to face retrial in April of this year.

“How my father is being punished by a society that still believes black men rape white women but passes off ‘boys will be boys’ when white men are accused, and how the politics of our country prove my disgust. My father has been publicly lynched in the media,” she said.

“Boys will be boys” was a clear reference to Donald Trump’s statement dismissing what he termed “locker room talk” concerning his salacious and demeaning statements towards women that have been captured on video.

For her part, Ensa has lived a relatively private life as much away from the spotlight that surrounded her father. She did appear on a single episode of the Cosby Show in 1989.

This is not the first young and tragic death of one of their children Cosby and his wife Camille has had to face. The couple’s only son, Ennis, was murdered at the age of 27 in 1997 during a failed robbery attempt.

While no further details have been given about death of the younger Cosby, spokesman for the family,Andrew Wyatt, had only this to say: “Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time.”