The European parliament today voted overwhelmingly to recognize Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido as de facto head of state, according to Reuters.

EU lawmakers voted 439 in favor to 104 against, with 88 abstentions, at a special session in Brussels to recognize Venezuelan congress head Guaido as interim leader.

The vote is non-binding, but the parliament urged the bloc’s 28 governments to consider Guaido “the only legitimate interim president” until there are “new free, transparent and credible presidential elections”. They join the United States, Canada and Mexico in supporting Guaido—who declared himself interim president last Wednesday—and pressing for President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for a second consecutive term earlier this month, to step down.

Britain, France, Germany and Spain said last Saturday that they would recognize Guaido unless Maduro called elections within eight days.

Guaido said the recognition by the European Parliament represented a “great step” towards the fight for democracy in Venezuela.