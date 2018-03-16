South Africa’s chief prosecutor has announced he will charge Jacob Zuma, the former president, with corruption related to an arms deal.

Zuma will face 16 charges, including racketeering, fraud and money laundering.

The corruption allegedly occurred during a $2.5bn deal made in the 1990s. Zuma was first charged with corruption in 2005 when his financial adviser was jailed on fraud and corruption charges.

