China has made history by landing a rover on the far side of the moon.

According to CNN, the milestone a huge one for China as it attempts to position itself as a leading space power, was announced by Chinese state media last week.

The lunar craft lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province on December 8, entering the moon’s orbit four days later, according to state media.

It is hoped the lander will conduct a number of tasks, including conducting the first lunar low-frequency radio astronomy experiment, observe whether plants will grow in the low-gravity environment, and explore whether there is water or other resources at the poles. Another function of the mission is to study the interaction between solar winds and the moon surface using a new rover.

In another recent discovery in space travel, researchers have found a new object that is said to be another planet.

Sarah Lewin, Space.com associate editor wrote that, “A newly discovered object is the most-distant body ever observed in the solar system — and the first object ever found orbiting at more than 100 times the distance from Earth to the sun.”

The discovery team nicknamed the object as “Farout.” Preliminary research suggests that it is a round, pinkish dwarf planet. The same team spotted a faraway dwarf planet nicknamed “The Goblin” in October. Farout was first spotted using the Subaru 8-meter telescope in Hawaii in November, and then a follow-up measurement in early December by the Magellan telescope in Chile confirmed its existence. According to those observations, the object is likely about 500 km across, which would mean it’s spherical and a dwarf planet. Its pinkish color suggests it’s an ice-rich body, according to the statement.”

