The New York times has reported that Facebook, the American online social media and social networking company, has come under heavy US government scrutiny over its user privacy practices. An issue that can potentially expose your most personal and private details.

When Facebook became a publicly traded company, it stated that the Company’s goal is to help families and people around the world to connect and communicate with each other while finding common interest and bringing the world closer together. It also serves as a promotion page to some businesses while ensuring a policy of safety and privacy to the user’s personal information.

Recently, Facebook’s adherence to its own policy is being questioned due to alleged privacy breaches within the site which is coming from mounting evidence. More and more users are becoming aware of their accounts being hacked or their information being made public.

This includes their personal contacts and messages being made available to firms like Royal Bank of Canada, Spotify and Netflix. Incredibly, this includes the ability to read, write and delete these messages.

Earlier this year, the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, faced congress in a hearing relating to the company’s role in the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data for voter profiling. However, he told congress the company does not sell data to anyone.

The company is presently being accused of entering into a secret deal providing more of their users’ personal data to their corporate partners than they have previously admitted to.

Facebook members are stating that they gave zero consent to such activity and have no clue of their information being used by other companies.

The issue is compounded by reports from the New York times citing several interviews and hundreds of internal facebook documents that tools were created to turn access to user’s data on and off regardless of their privacy settings. The spokesperson for the company is denying all allegations stating that they found “no evidence of abuse by its partners.”

However,if these reports are true, then these privacy breeches are likely to continue for the foreseeable future unless the US government effectively takes action against the mega firm.

