First ever image of black hole revealed

The first ever image made of a black hole was released on Wednesday, according to Associated Press.
The image was made possible by the observation of eight radio telescopes positioned around the world under the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration – a 10 year project.
After this much anticipation and effort and the reactions have been nothing short of dramatic in the scientific community.
“We have seen what we thought was unseeable. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole. Here it is,” said Sheperd Doeleman of Harvard.
Jessica Dempsey, a co-discoverer and deputy director of the East Asian Observatory in Hawaii, said it reminded her of the powerful flaming Eye of Sauron from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
3 Comments
some of the questions that come to mind are :
where are black holes located
what causes black holes to form
how does black holes form
what does a black hole do
So DNO what is the black hole ? What is its significance and why should we be interested in it.
Why the halfway news ?
Science is one hell of a thing. Who knows maybe one day we MIGHT even be able to go back in time.