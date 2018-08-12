Former Barbadian Minister of Industry and Commerce, Donville Inniss, has been charged on two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy to money launder in a US court.

According to information on the US Department of Justice’s website, Inniss was charged earlier this week.

The accusations before the former minister stem from alleged acceptance of $36,000 in bribes from a Barbadian insurance company in 2015 and 2016 when he was a public official.

In exchange for the bribes, Inniss allegedly leveraged his position as the Minister of Industry to enable the Barbadian insurance company to obtain two government contracts. To conceal the bribes, Inniss arranged to receive them through a U.S. bank account in the name of a dental company, which had an address in Elmont, New York.

The former minister, 52, was charged as a legal permanent resident of Tampa, Florida, US and Barbados.

Inniss was released on Monday on US$50, 000 bond.