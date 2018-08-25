It was 1992 when this former cricket captain lead the Pakistani team to victory in the cricket world cup. He is now a different sort of captain for Pakistan, in charge of not just a group of people eager for a win but an entire nation that now looks to him to lead them from their current troubles to something greater – as Prime Minister.

On Saturday morning, Khan was sworn in as the new head of the country. Khan’s party was able to win the majority of the seats in July’s elections ,and with the support of smaller parties, he was able to seize the role of Prime Minister according to a BBC report.

Khan as head of his PTI party rode to victory on the platform of financial responsibility and promise of austerity measures to address Pakistan’s economic problems.

His first act in office was to forego the usual 9 course meal that is customary for new Prime Ministers. He has vowed to distance himself from the lavish lifestyle of his predecessors and opted to not stay in the mansion usually reserved for the head of the country.

A teary Khan delivered his oath and stumbled over a few of the words while members of his winning team from the 1992 world cup gathered to watch the ceremony along with military and PTI figures.

