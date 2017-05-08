In the second round of Presidential elections in France, the French people have decided to choose 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron over far right leader Marine Le Pen to rule the French Republic for the next five years.

His task is not going to be an easy one because he will have the task of restoring political stability in the French Republic.

Macron resigned from the Socialist party government in January 2016, where he served as Economy Minister, saying, the need for government solidarity, prevented him from contributing to the big national debates he said France should engage in.

It’s the first time that one of France’s two major political parties are not leading the nation.

In the first round of the elections held on the 22nd of April, eleven candidates were in the race and both the Socialist party candidate Benoit Hammon, and the Republican candidate, Francois Filion, did not make it to the second round.

Another troubling factor is the number of registered voters who abstained, which stood at 95%.

The blank and spoilt ballots were 9%, a record for a presidential election.

In the overseas departments, where voters cast their ballots one day earlier, because of the time difference with mainland France, results also came out with Macron winning 64.4% over Le Pen 35.6%.

There was a 46.4% abstention rate.

In Guadeloupe, Emmanuel Macron won 75.1% and Marine Le Pen, 24.9%.

The embarrassing factor for the French overseas departments is the number of votes that Le Pen’s Party, the National Front got, 315.000 to almost 570.000 for Emmanuel Macron.

Le Pen’s Far-Right National Front party has been campaigning against the European Union, threatening to pull France out of the Union and restore the use of the French franc.

The party has forever been campaigning against immigrants, threating to deport foreign nationals from France, even persons who are not born in mainland France, even if they came from the French departments.

Macron will be working alongside the out-going President, Francois Hollande over the next few weeks, while he puts his government together, which will include candidates from the other parties who supported him in the second round.

The next challenge is the legislative elections coming up in June, where voters will once again head to the polls to select those who will be members of the French National Assembly.