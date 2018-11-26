Glasgow University to pay back £200m in reparations to the regionJamaica Gleaner - Monday, November 26th, 2018 at 10:55 AM
Sir Hilary Beckles Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (UWI) announced in an interview with the Jamaica News Network (JNN) the United Kingdom based University is planning to pay reparations for £200 million taken from the Caribbean according to a Jamaica Gleaner report.
Beckles following his return from meeting with the University in the UK stated : “The University of Glasgow has recognised that Jamaican slave owners had adopted the University of Glasgow as their university of choice and that £200 million of value was extracted from Jamaica and the Caribbean.”
Beckles pointed out that the Vice Chancellor of Glasgow University opened up their records, which showed a ‘massive influx’ of grants and endowments from Jamaica.
8 Comments
The Attack DOGS will have their say , to some of them, the less being said about my past, the better . As a teenager, our teacher at the time , Rosie Douglas touched on the issue of Reparations , and the struggle needed to achieve our believed goal , some have changed their skin to one of collaborating , but TRUTH will be our illuminating argument . Couple postings back , i asked for Dr Beckles to be our Caricom Engine , an Astute intellect is what needed to guide our clouded mind. DID I HEAR BLACK POWER ANYONE ? .
My view on Reparation is not very complex at all !!
If we are trying to negotiate reparations from the colonial Governments as a monetary package then I am afraid we may be waiting for eternity.
My view has always been and will forever remain, unless proven otherwise, that we must seek reparations along the lines of educational development, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, science and technology and negotiate partnerships with these Governments to fund it. That approach will be more palatable and achievable. And once funded while we are at the educational development, the research, the innovation and entrepreneurship, the science and technology then we must excel, excel, excel to the fullest!!
This is the message I have sounded to my children: “Set your anchors down, craft your vision, work towards it assiduously, stay the course, forge partnerships – my mantra being “THE BEST REVENGE IS MASSIVE SUCCESS”.
That is the more likely formula for Reparations!!
“Proactive programme of reparative justice” is not at all the same as £200 million. Perhaps the descendants of the ruler of Dahomey could contribute.
surprisingly that is not what it says anywhere on the glasgow university website
https://www.gla.ac.uk/myglasgow/news/headline_607154_en.html
hope the link works. Because the Glasgow university website says nothing about paying any money back to Jamaica. so i do not know what miss understanding has led to this badly researched article.
ADMIN: Read the original story (link provided in this article) this information comes directly from the vice chancellor of UWI.
Additionally, the Glasgow University website states in the link you provided: “The University has now agreed a proactive programme of reparative justice which includes the creation of a centre for the study of slavery and a memorial or tribute at the University in the name of the enslaved.”
“The University is also working with the University of the West Indies (UWI) and hopes to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen academic collaboration between the two institutions.”
still dosent say that 200m will be paid to anyone so that article is wrong in every sense of the word and by the way, the backlash from the Glasgow university has already stared as this guy is already being labelled as basically a liar as he is saying things that were never agreed on by either party
ADMIN: What backlash and who is labeling him as a liar?
how will these reparations be handled? Will individual citizens get $500 each, or will governments pocket the funds and do as they please as always?
Neither: it looks like they’ll be funding future-oriented partnerships with UWI.
Ummmm….. since is money somebody looking for, when will the governments in Africa & universities in Africa pay reparations to the Caribbean for the roles Africans played in the slave trade?
After all, it was the black man who started slavery by enslaving his own black brethren and selling them to the Europeans; the Europeans merely expanded the slave trade across the Atlantic.
Even today, black men & women continues to enslave their fellow black brethren & sistren through various means.