Sir Hilary Beckles Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (UWI) announced in an interview with the Jamaica News Network (JNN) the United Kingdom based University is planning to pay reparations for £200 million taken from the Caribbean according to a Jamaica Gleaner report.

Beckles following his return from meeting with the University in the UK stated : “The University of Glasgow has recognised that Jamaican slave owners had adopted the University of Glasgow as their university of choice and that £200 million of value was extracted from Jamaica and the Caribbean.”

Beckles pointed out that the Vice Chancellor of Glasgow University opened up their records, which showed a ‘massive influx’ of grants and endowments from Jamaica.

