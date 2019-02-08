Government of Dominica demands apology from OAS Secretary GeneralDominica News Online - Friday, February 8th, 2019 at 9:05 PM
Dominica’s Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Francine Baron, has written to the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General, Luis Almagro Lemes, demanding that he immediately take down a post he made via twitter and tender an apology.
The tweet made reference to a conversation between Amalgro and former ambassador of Dominica to the UN, Crispin Gregoire in which Gregoire expressed concern that Dominica’s election was not free and fair.
In her letter, Baron says the tweet is, “inaccurate, false and misleading”.
At the time of publication of this article the tweet was still visible on twitter
The full letter to the OAS Secretary General is posted below:
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Madam Minister, the erstwhile Secretary made reference to his conversation with Gregoire. You have attached the good gentleman and maintained blurred vision as it relates to the reference made to Gregoire. Have you had any dialog with Gregoire? Has Gregoire refuted the statement attributed to him? You are executing the messages and blocking your ears to the message. When will you the members of the Dominica Labor Party Government accept criticism as an incenincentive for doing the right? It seems that anything the will level the platform and ultimately defeat at the polls for the labor party government is vigorously being attacked. Anyone who dares to speak is an enemy if the labor government. Your days are numbered. Its time to lug rate Dominica and let fresh air blow ver the island. Dictators are falling one and Skerritt time is here. We want voters ID and not national ID.
OMG, This guy looks sick! What’s wrong with his eyes? Is he finishing alive OR his quest for power stressing him out?
Imagine getting this hurt over a tweet. If Gregoire did indeed meet with him to discuss concerns over free and fair elections then the tweet is only stating the facts of what happened so I don’t see what there is to apologize about. If I was Almagro I would simply respond with “take me to court”.
Meanwhile you all getting all hyped over a tweet that most people will probably just ignore (because barely anybody cares about some insignificant speck in the Caribbean), Maduro is preventing humanitarian aid from entering the country. Just consider that for a second. The government that our government is supporting would prefer their people suffer than allow humanitarian aid to enter the country. Sad!
I am a Dominican, who was here during the last three general elections. In my opinion they may have been free but certainly were not fair. One thing that troubles me greatly for instance are the lack of equal access to state media by the opposition and the the opaqueness of campaigners funding by the ruling party. Our Prime Minister may subscribe to the dictum that all is fair in love and war but true democracy demands a level playing field. I believe if any aplogy is waranted it should come from the leadership from a country that runs election campaigners that ar heavily skewed to their advantage.
Lies,lies,and more Lies by DLP Misleaders…
No wonder after 19 years of corrupt leadership, almost everyone with a brain is asking DLP what have been accomplished!!!!
How can you go to selected capitals to reconfirm people.Are these capital locations where your operatives are working? So you will deliberately disenfranchise Dominicans in other parts (capitals) of the world? Basic common sense!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now