UPDATE: Birth Certificate shows 21 Savage is UK bornDominica News Online - Monday, February 4th, 2019 at 11:54 AM
Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph more commonly known as 21 Savage has been arrested US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officials citing that he was illegally in the country according to a guardian report.
His was speculated that he may be Dominican in several reports but the Daily Mail has published a document they claim is his birth certificate showing he was born in the UK. On Friday (two days) before his arrest he released a song with J Cole called alot that mentions border family separations.
Abraham-Joseph is a Grammy nominated rapper and also a convicted drug felon according to immigration officials. He was nominated twice for his song Rockstar with Post Malone under the record of the year category and best rap/sung performance, for a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap.
The rapper’s conviction comes from a 2014 arrest in Fulton Georgia stemming from felony drug charges. The rapper’s lawyer ,Dinah Lapolt, told the TMZ Website said that they working diligently to have the rapper released.
She said, “Mr Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country, especially in Atlanta, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Mr. St J.
You better,if your cas is valid.Why have a door in your house or apartment? because someone can easily brake and open.This is the same argument the Democrats are using.they are telling the president”You hate Hispanics,you are a racist,why not go after those who are coming in on planes and over staying.”
But do you know what they are reallytelling Trump,?
Go after those coming from the islands like Dominica,Jamaica,Antigua,TNT etcetera.
Because we don’t have the privilege to cross the South border.I am just throwing this out.I also we blacks will not see,we are too democrat
.
I hope he is not Dominican and, if he is Dominican I hope he is not deported because it will be HARD for someone who experienced the freedom of the US, to get deported to Dominica that is now just like Venezuela, thanks to Skerrit. No wonder Skerrit did not give birth to his children in Venezuela, Cuba, China or Russia because he knew what he was about to do to Dominica and knew we would be next in line for the US to help set free after they deliver Venezuela.
Total shocker…
Dozed off on the couch and was awaken by a breaking news alert from CNN. I had to check my phone multiple times…thought I was dreaming.
Savage must have know is time was almost up. ICE has been cracking down for quite some time now. The risk of deportation surely crossed his mind in recent years. It’s becoming harder to remain in the US illegally. His cover would have probably got blown within a few years with all these higher standers being put in place for proof of identity. The Real ID Act goes into effect in less than 2 years so he would not have been able to board a plane or enter certain places without a Real ID compliant form of identification. He would have had to resort to using his passport which obviously won’t be a US passport.
I’m sure a lot of things are starting to make sense to his friends and associates. Things like why he was unable to go on tour or vacation outside the US.
There are a lot less famous people in Savage’s situation…
No wall built by the false Trumpet would’ve stopped him from being in America illegally 😀
“21 Savage is a living, breathing example of that ol’ saying, “fake it til you make it” … at least according to ICE.
An ICE official told CNN on Sunday … “His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa.”
The arrest has totally shocked 21 Savage’s fans … who had NO CLUE about his British roots. We did some digging and to be fair, Sav has never claimed Atlanta as his birthplace. In multiple profiles on the rapper … media outlets have referred to him as being “from” Atlanta or say he “grew up” there.
That said, it sure doesn’t seem like he’s ever gone out of his way to correct any reports of him being an ATL native. 21 definitely reps Atlanta in his rhymes … and he’s told tales about getting expelled from an Atlanta school for bringing a gun to class.”
If he was born in Dominica, it would have said so in his passport!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6665949/The-birth-certificate-reveals-Atlanta-rapper-21-Savage-born-UK.html?ico=amp-comments-viewall&fbclid=IwAR1_S77eZaHOoYW8RXxT6gSPXPbJqm77XAvXgDT0xyk2KExqTeGvm6yF4sE#comments-6665949
Dominican need to read more, talk less. why would you all think he is Dominican?? Not even his mother is Dominican
“She said, “Mr Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country, especially in Atlanta, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy. ”
How can a convicted felon, one convicted on drudge charges be a role model to anyone!
Most young learn by example; what example is he teaching the underprivileged; yes he raps, he was nominated for an award; nevertheless his character is tainted by his criminal conviction, that makes him an undesirable role model in my opinion!
His lawyer said he is a role model to young people in the country, however; I never heard a song nor anything about him in the United States, until I read about him on DNO!
I want a thousand thumbs down on this one oui!
Hahaahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque, Lets say you have joined Christianity and some issues come your way and you end up in a predicament. You are taken before the court and the start to blast you. wouldn’t your lawyer say that you are a changed man and you have left that life behind, you are now serving the lord and helping young children in sport and school fees.
The money you would have been spending now would it not be from proceeds of your past life etc.
Well the 21 Savages story is all to familiar.
Just posting for a friend