Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph more commonly known as 21 Savage has been arrested US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officials citing that he was illegally in the country according to a guardian report.

His was speculated that he may be Dominican in several reports but the Daily Mail has published a document they claim is his birth certificate showing he was born in the UK. On Friday (two days) before his arrest he released a song with J Cole called alot that mentions border family separations.

Abraham-Joseph is a Grammy nominated rapper and also a convicted drug felon according to immigration officials. He was nominated twice for his song Rockstar with Post Malone under the record of the year category and best rap/sung performance, for a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap.

The rapper’s conviction comes from a 2014 arrest in Fulton Georgia stemming from felony drug charges. The rapper’s lawyer ,Dinah Lapolt, told the TMZ Website said that they working diligently to have the rapper released.

She said, “Mr Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country, especially in Atlanta, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

