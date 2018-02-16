Gunman confessed to Florida high school shooting, police sayCNN - Friday, February 16th, 2018 at 10:25 AM
Police say an Uber car dropped off Nikolas Cruz at his former school around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday.
Within 10 minutes, authorities say he gunned down 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and left campus undetected in a crowd of students.
Now, as the 19-year-old gunman begins his journey through the criminal justice system, a community is in mourning and investigators are looking for answers.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Wonder if he has a dominican diplomatic passport. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah
Yy, Maybe the one you gave him!