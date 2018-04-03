Winnie Madikizela-Mandela champion of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, activist and revolutionary leader has died at the age of 81 according to a BBC report.

For many, she was best known as the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, and former first lady of South Africa. She was also jailed along with Nelson Mandela for her own efforts in the movement to end apartheid on the African continent. While she became involved in legal and political controversy over her lifetime, for many, she will be remembered as “mama Winnie” or mother of the nation.

