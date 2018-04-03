Human rights activist Winnie Mandela has diedDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 at 11:32 AM
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela champion of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, activist and revolutionary leader has died at the age of 81 according to a BBC report.
For many, she was best known as the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, and former first lady of South Africa. She was also jailed along with Nelson Mandela for her own efforts in the movement to end apartheid on the African continent. While she became involved in legal and political controversy over her lifetime, for many, she will be remembered as “mama Winnie” or mother of the nation.
6 Comments
Woo sad. Oh my God…the world has lost another Giant. Thank You Winnie the world is a better place because of you and your courage.
Chester, why you think Nelson divorced her?
In memory of Stompie Seipei Moeketsi.
You must admit Stompie became a plant, by the powerful who tried to derail her. Nuff said. RIP Winnie.
Sadly, there are always going to be sellouts like you. Human beings with no spine who are willing to sell their pride for few pennies. Rest in perfect peace Winnie. You have made your contribution and it’s a remarkable one.
R.I.P “Mama”.. Sweet soul xox