IN PICTURES: Dominicans protest in New York for electoral reformDominica News Online - Saturday, December 22nd, 2018 at 2:14 PM
A protest was held today in New York city in the vicinity of the United Nations. The action was held by a group of Dominicans which calls itself ‘Patriots of Dominica’ in support of electoral reform back home. Early reports indicated that a crowd of 35 had gathered.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
So why they not blocking the road nuh? Where is Athie to tell them “Block the Road!!!!” Is it only in DA they think they can break the law and not expect punishment?
Tell dem block d road
They were not tear gas or arrested by the NYPD, and they did not have to ask permission to protest from the police. And if they had block the road, they would not have been gassed
Really? Do you ever watch American news?