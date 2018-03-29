Incurable? World’s “worst case” of super-gonorrhoeaJames Gallagher, Health and Science Correspondent BBC news - Thursday, March 29th, 2018 at 11:51 AM
A UK man has contracted what officials from the World Health Organization have agreed is a first: a case of gonorrhea that cannot be cured by first choice anti-biotics. Attempts are being by made by authorities to track down sexual partners of the man in order to contain the infection according to a BBC report.
The man who has not been identified seemed to have contracted the disease from a sexual encounter in South East Asia.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.