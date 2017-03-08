Israel makes it official: Cannabis is not a crimeCNN - Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at 9:54 AM
In Israel’s divisive political climate, a common cause between right and left has emerged: cannabis.
Israel’s Cabinet decriminalized the recreational use of cannabis, or marijuana, at its weekly meeting on Sunday in a move hailed by politicians from across the spectrum.
Under the new policy, first-time offenders caught using marijuana in public will be subject to a fine of approximately $250, but will not face criminal charges. The money will be used for drug rehabilitation and education. A second offense will be subject to a fine of approximately $500, while a third offense may require rehabilitation, education and a suspended driver’s license. A fourth offense will be subject to prosecution and a possible prison term.
22 Comments
Observed the topic on news online in Dominica and the people fall for it.What was their population then and what is it now. People wire themselves. Castor oil and coconut in great demand here. These people who live up to a 100, still use them along with Doctors prescription. It appears that, the marijuana give courage to do evil things
As with every new regulation/law which is introduced, not everyone will agree. There must have been much opposition also from the nationals. The majority always win. This does not mean the majority is correct.
Generally some politicians smoke the drugs. They and interest groups are the first ones to introduce it and caste their vote for it.
We all should know these illegal drugs have caused brain damage, loss of jobs, family and friends. This is the same drug some take for medicinal use.
It may be decriminalized but there is still a price to pay if caught with it. So what is the use.
As the say the world is going to pot with others to follow. It is not something to be proud of. Too bad for them.
“As the saying”,
Why can’t Dominica follow?When will Dominica decide because I am certain that this will boost the economy financial.
This will boost the econofinacially
Some Dominicans are saying Dominica could have a great marijuana industry and make a lot of money without any consideration for the spiritual, physical, or social harm the drug could do.
It was this kind of thinking – yes this $$$$$$$$$$$$$ mentality – that birthed and drove the slave trade. It is not worthy of Dominican people. Dominica could do so much better! There are products that could be produce or manufactured that would do more for those on the island and could also be exported.
Most Dominicans want their nation to be known for reasons that will commend it to the world.
They have no desire for it to become drug paradise or a marijuana mecca catering to tourists who come for a good time where they can buy any indulgence their hearts desire.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Given how many black people languish in prison for marijuana, slavery is a much better analogy for the prohibition system that you support.
This is the chosen people of God” that’s What the bible said” Will the rest of the world follow Gods people?
Israel rejected Christ who was and is their Messiah. The Bible says *He came unto his own and his own received him not.* (John 1:11)
Spiritually speaking Israel at this time is partially blind. The Bible says *…blindness in part is happened to Israel…* (Romans 11:25)
Israel is not a nation we can look to for an example in such matters at tis time.
A great day is coming for Israel. They have already experienced a political rebirth. The leaves are on the fig tree. Israel will soon experience a spiritual rebirth. Then the world will see the figs.
Make no mistake about this. God has chosen Israel and in time Jerusalem WILL be its capital.
Israel is the apple of God*s eye.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
The people who are currently there are not those mentioned in the Bible.
Israel:
The land where most of the Jewish and Christian scriptures were written…
Where the prophets and apostles ministered…
The land where the Messiah (Jesus Christ) was born and to which He will soon return…
This nation has decriminalized cannabis.
The last paragraph of this article does not sound as if they have decriminalized cannabis. Instead it reflects the present confusion that exists in the land.
But there is a national conversion coming for Israel. Soon the veil will be removed. They will look upon Him whom they have pierced and will mourn for Him as a man mourns for his only son. Then a nation shall be born in a day! In Jerusalem nail pierced feet will mount the throne and a nail pierced hand will raise the sceptre over the nations. Then …
*… at the name of Jesus every knee (shall) bow, … … … and … every tongue (shall) confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.* (Philippians 2:10,11)
Sincerely, Rev…
Yes, at the mention of THAT name which is above ALL names every knee will bow, and every tongue will scream out, HE IS LORD HE IS LORD
Sadly, for many it will be too late. Men who never prayed before in their lives The Book of Revelation tells us will pray for the rocks and mountains to fall upon them, and hide them from the wrath of Him who sits upon The Throne. Happy are those who bow before Him now, and call upon Him in this day of grace and gospel opportunity.
My friend all you have to do is BELIEVE that He (Jesus Christ) died for your sins and rose again according to 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, and CALL upon Him according to Roman 10:13 where it says *For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.* Ask Christ to come into your heart and be your Savior.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Your roundabout response has nothing to do with the topic of why marijuana is being decriminalized in Israel. You are so against cannabis that you ignore the positive effects that medical marijuana has on people who need it. I supppose you would rather see little children & adults suffer from seizures and pain than to treat them with something that is scientifically proven to help them from suffering. Now that is wickedness Rev…… You couldnt respond with an intelligent answer regarding the topic so you answer with Bible scriptures? Wow
it means you will receive a ticket! as opposed to going to jail.
Marijuana can be used to treat diseases such as glaucoma, it aids in the prevention of epileptic seizures, it decreases anxiety, slows down Alzheimer’s disease, eases the pains of sclerosis.. it’s the healing of the nation
Marijuana is the key to the future!
They have been studying for quite some time now.
Well Jah, it’s time the government take a cue from the Holy Land.
“Sensi”ble decision..
Still not good enough… but not my country.
Based on what they are saying… on your property is ok.
Will Cigarettes, cigars, “beedies” and their ilk be made illegal? These kill people… I mean come on.
oh look a plant
I will never support the use of cannabis. But , Israel\’s economy is one of the strongest in the world and they have all the support systems in place to take care of drug addicts.
Where as , smaller poor and developing countries should not follow Israel\’s footstep in this cannabis mistake.
It is certainly a step in the wrong direction.
Where are the religious zealots who oppose the herb but have never tried marijuana. The reverand donald hill and the rest of them who swear marijuana is a gateway drug and causes all kinds of schizophrenia etc etc. Israel as a state has decriminalized it. It is a horrible thing to live in fear of the unknown. so much that you try to make others afraid with you. the world has woken up and i believe i will see the day when it is legalized globally. Praise JAH!