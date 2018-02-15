Israeli Prime Minister faces corruption charges asked to step downOren Liebermann and James Masters, CNN - Thursday, February 15th, 2018 at 12:25 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu, who was once Israel’s youngest elected prime minister, faces charges in two separate corruption cases. Netanyahu, who has been at the forefront of Israeli politics for over 20 years, has denied any wrongdoing according to CNN.
In a widely televised statement, he said the allegations would be dismissed, further solidifying his now recognized catch phrase “There will be nothing because there is nothing”. He also stated moments before the official police findings that “I think about the good of the country not for personal reasons of the press, but only for the country, and nothing will stop me from doing this, not even the attacks against me, and believe me they’re never ending.”
The police said yesterday that there is “sufficient evidence” to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu on criminal charges in two corruption cases.
Don’t care too much for this guy. He calls Africans in Israel infiltrators and discriminating against them. How quickly the Israelis forget man.
Let him get his dues
Dominica ‘s Jacob Zuma , you next. Play tough,but your time is quickly approaching. If you don’t want to step down we will remove you period. So get yourself ready for exile.
The original God, the SUN, will continue to overcome the Darkness the JEWS and Jewdeo religious beliefs that have engulf the so-called Christian world. Criminal Netanyahu and his backers, will soon see the end of their days. Dominica, may be nurturing the very same.
Where there is life there is hope!
I really hope I live long enough to see Dominicans open their eyes wide enough to stop making excuses for this corrupt regime of DLP and to see these varmints for who they really are.
Notice my fellow Dominicans that it is the police that investigated the alleged corruption and NOT THE OPPOSITION OR THE OPPOSITION LEADER!!! Can you all understand why Dominica is failed state and will NEVER recover as long as we have Roosevelt Skerrit, Blackmore, Carbon, the deputy and the likes of Mills running Dominica? I mean in every serious business place I have visited the business place hires a security firm that will help them catch those stealing. Furthermore every real country I been to and heard of the police takes the responsibility to ensure that that country remains safe by ensuring that law breakers are brought to justice. However, in Dominica the #1 law breaker is our government and sadly, our police will arrest and even shoot our innocent citizens, just to protect those looting from us on a daily basis. Boy for Da to change Skerrit and co must go; the police must, the president must go and even some of our citizens that are supporting such atrocious behavior must
When people stay in power too long they develop a sense of entitlement. It makes no difference whether they are right wing, left wing or in the middle and I’m afraid our own P.M. appears to be a prime example of this. I agree with the leader of the opposition that we should have limited terms of office and I hope he will be good to his word when he gets into office himself.
Zimbabwe, South Africa, Israel… everywhere they are removing these corrupt politicians and hold them accountable. Not so in Dominica, because it takes a certain kind of citizens. Once people have no pride in their country and themselves no more and once they are content to live from one day to the other and once the majority is happy with the few dollars their leader gives them occasionally, then sooner rather than later the country is in big trouble and the society is loosing all values and anarchy is creeping in. Sounds familiar???
Well Said! These … backward people of ours ONLY NEED FREE alcohol, FREE food, FREE transportation, FREE airfare, & u WILL WIN you’re seat. If I EVER decide to run for office in Dominica I already know what to do. “DAM HUNGRY FREE LOADERS”
This is what responsible and educated populace do. They hold their leaders accountable for every little complaint that is leveled against them .
See how many leaders have stepped down in Japan and South Korea! (and look at how developed they are!!) Once there is a hint of corruption against a the people ask then to step down.
It seems like we in Dominica is either ignorant of how a true democracy works or we like misery .
They LOVEEEEEE MYSERY!
“The police said yesterday that there is “sufficient evidence” to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu on criminal charges in two corruption cases.”
The striking point is the role of the police in this investigation. I want everyone, especially our police officers to read this carefully because in any democracy it is the police that investigating crime no matter who is involved. They put country first regardless of who hired them and who gave them promotion. In Dominica we have the reverse as the police fails to investigate our government and will do everything to protect him as if they are employed by him to protect him. Think of the amount of allegations about Skerrit be it the bin bobol, the villas, sale of pasports, Monfared affairs, the Diezani Madueke affairs, the my my dominica trade house, the layout hotel and the exceeding long list of allegations continue. Dominica stinks man and I am upset
You are spot on right and that’s why Skerrit right from the onset made sure that the top brass of the CDPF was firmly in his pocket. The next step was to render parliament inoperative and influence the courts on political issues. Voilà, corruption is rife and dictatorship is on its way.
Netanyahu, Donald trump, Putin same kind of people. At least the Israeli police is doing there work. No matter your status the law is tbe law and any suspicion of breaking the law must be investigated. No matter by whom. The order to investigate or not to investigate cannot come from President or prime minister. One day some people in Dominica must face the music it is just a matter of time and a lot of tbem will spend time in jail. Mark my words. Now we have container coming from Russia hope we make shure we know exactly what in there. In this day and age we really believe that Russia and China give a rats about black people in a tiny island in the Caribbean. Some lil remora PM hanging with sharks trying get a ride and crumbs. But it will not be to long before that remora get eaten when two sharks buss a tussle.