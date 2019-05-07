It’s not just Cambridge University – all of Britain benefited from slavery

Cambridge University has announced that it will finally – just two centuries after the abolition of slavery and about 80 years after the end of the British empire – conduct an “in-depth academic study into ways in which it contributed to, benefited from or challenged the Atlantic slave trade and other forms of coerced labour during the colonial era”.

I’m not sure “in-depth” is how I would describe an inquiry which omits all 31 of its colleges, which hold most of the wealth in Cambridge, and some of which already have verified slavery connections. And it is worth pointing out that, while Cambridge has framed this inquiry as part of its “race equality initiatives”, this conversation was forced on it by students, activists and brave academics.

But Oxbridge institutions are not alone in owing a tremendous debt to slaves. The Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slave-ownership at UCL has created a vast database that shows just how profoundly slavery shaped modern Britain – well beyond its two best-known universities….

Read Full Guardian Story