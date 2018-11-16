Judge orders White House to return Jim Acosta’s press passDominica News Online - Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 1:11 PM
Federal judge Timothy J. Kelly sided with CNN on Friday morning, ordering the White House to reinstate chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass immediately.
The ruling was an initial victory for CNN in its lawsuit against President Trump and several top aides. The suit alleges that CNN and Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the suspension of his press pass.
Kelly did not rule on the underlying case on Friday. But he granted CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order. And he said he believes that CNN and Acosta are likely to prevail in the case overall.
4 Comments
Skerrit in a democracy the courts have the last word—not what our courts have become in DA–A Joke and a Pappi show–shame
Where in the fifth amendment that says Jim Acosta is the only person that have the right to represent Fake News CNN at the White house Press briefing.Or he has a special privilege to attend Trump’s Press conference even refused to hand over the mike when he is asked over and over to do so.Under the obama administration worse was done to James Rosen of. Fox News
.
Trump is a little girl in buffoon’s body. Cannot take pressure doesnt like to be contradicted, esecially infront of others. he gets to raising his voice to talk over you and name calling. traits of weakness in leadership position. Sad.
Have some respect for lil girls. I have a 5 year old daughter and even she is appalled by trump, but yes trump is an a….hole.