The first Black African to lead the United Nations, has died at age 80 according to a CNN report. He lead a career spanning more than 50 years at the UN where he enjoyed major popularity despite the controversy and pitfalls that tend to surround a life in world politics. His time at the UN was marked by remarkable highs and lows including winning the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize and failing to prevent the Rwandan genocide of 1994 where an estimated 800,000 people perished.

Kofi Annan was born in Ghana in 1938 and served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006.