Korea family reunion made possible after 68 yearsBy James Griffiths, Paula Hancocks and Sophie Jeong, CNN - Monday, August 20th, 2018 at 2:14 PM
For many it was like winning the lottery on a 68 year old ticket. This was the feeling for 93 families who were selected to reunite with their loved ones whom they had not seen since the Korean war. However, just like with a lottery, for the winners there will be jubilation but for those who lost their chance at the jackpot there would be disappointment and heartache – even more so considering the very human stakes involved.
Over 57,000 Koreans applied for the opportunity to see their loved ones again with only a handful attaining their wish for just a temporary moment. 92 year old Lee Keum-seom was one of the lucky few who was reunited with her 71 year old son Sang Chol. She had last seen him when he was four.
The reunions were made possible by the Panmunjom Declaration that was signed by North and South Korea in April of this year. A development that many hope is the beginning to a true end to the division and hostilities stemming from the Korean conflict nearly seven decades ago.
