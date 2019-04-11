Latest push by Republicans may lead to outlawing of abortion

With the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court Republicans in the United States are in the best position in years to overturn Roe v. Wade the landmark case that made abortion legal.

Near total bans on abortion have been introduced in several states with the ultimate goal of challenging the legality of abortion all the way to the Supreme Court, according to a Reuter’s report.

Governor of North Dakota, Republican Doug Burgum signed legislation on Wednesday (Apr 11) making it illegal for doctors to perform a second-trimester abortion (within 14 -26 weeks of pregnancy) using forceps, clamps and similar instruments to remove the foetus from the womb.

A more restrictive ban was passed by the Ohio’s Republican controlled legislature on the same day. The procedure will outlaw abortions if the doctor can detect a heartbeat. The bill will be passed on to the Republican Govern Mike DeWine who is expected to sign it. A similar ban was passed in Georgia’s legislature. The heartbeat may form around 6 weeks which is often before a woman can even realize she is pregnant.

Advocates on both sides of the issue agree that the aim of this legislation is to get a case sent to the supreme court (where conservatives enjoy a 5-4 majority) in hopes of overturning the 1973 landmark decision, In Roe v. Wade, that effectively established the legal right to an abortion.

Read more