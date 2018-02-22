The AFP (Agence France-Presse) has reported that a letter with white powder enclosed inside was sent to Meghan Markle, the fiancée of Prince Harry of the U.K. The royal couple are set to be married in Windsor on May 19th.

The contents of the letter was reported to the police by a mail sorting office of the royal family located in St James Palace on 12th February according to an official police statement.

While the powder was found to be harmless after scientific analysis, the incident is being investigated in relation to a similar incident where a package containing white powder was sent to British Parliament on 13th February. The police have also revealed that the same package is being investigated in reference to “malicious communications”.

Markle seems to have received pressure and scrutiny over her mixed-race status in the past (Markle has stated that her mother is African-American). In 2016 Prince Harry had released a strong statement criticizing the media over their treatment of Markle’s racial background. Harry’s Communication secretary, Jason Knauf had even said that Markle had been a target of a “wave of abuse and harassment”

He also said at the time that “Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,”