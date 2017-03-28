Liberal Canadian gov’t to announce marijuana will be legal by July 1, 2018CBS News - Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 11:50 AM
The Liberal government will announce legislation next month that will legalize marijuana in Canada by July 1, 2018.
CBC News has learned that the legislation will be announced during the week of April 10 and will broadly follow the recommendation of a federally appointed task force that was chaired by former liberal Justice Minister Anne McLellan.
Bill Blair, the former Toronto police chief who has been stickhandling the marijuana file for the government, briefed the Liberal caucus on the roll-out plan and the legislation during caucus meetings this weekend.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
34 Comments
Dominica always behind, like Jackass-Glory. It is high time we legalize the “Herb.” Marijuana Tourism could be a boon for us and our locals. Talk about putting money directly in the hands of farmers. No export required. Our economy would take off like a jet plane. “Legalize it, the people them want it.”
Alas, alas! My nation*s cup of iniquity is full!
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
I GLADDDDD i so happy for you that Revrand Donald!!! hahahahah such an advocate against it with your nonsense talk and fabricated facts and notions. This is real progress. Canada has always had a freed up attitude towards it, not they are setting things straight. Just Trudeau is a boss! time for our regional leaders to upen up their minds and stop living in fear. Alcohol has been tested to be 140 times more dangerous by the USDA food and drug admin. that is real fact. Not crap like weed is a gateway drug. Is so i have never passed that gate. nor will i ever be compelled to. Not by marijuana.
soon dominica will be importing weed products from canada
they already are via hemp derived products
DNO, you did not miss this one as usual. It still has to be debated and go through the House of Commons. We will see. I wish he would be treated as the US Senate do to Trump.
Frankly, I hope this does not occur. People are already complaining about marijuana smoke. There may be more fires than ever before.
Trudeau, a baptized Christian Catholic does not seem to care about his Christianity. He proudly participated in the Toronto, Montreal and British Columbia so-called Gay Pride Parade.
He vowed $60M in three months to third world countries for women, to be used for abortion rights and such. The homeless in Canada, some of whom sleep on the streets, in the cold of winter, would be happy if he used that money to build some sort of accommodation for them.
I feel sorry for that man. When some politicians stand before God they will have much to answer to God.
I plan to write my MP about my views. The MP’s will be receiving letters, pro and con.
All them rastaman can move over there now just that they have to leave the “burn down batty man” vibes behind cuz by 2018 you might be locked up for saying stuff like that
We use to think marijuana was only psychologically addictive. Now we know it is also physically addictive.
Smoking marijuana is known to cause certain respiratory problems.
Two university medical schools have recently published studies showing it damages part of the brain responsible for memory and learning. Students who smoke marijuana on a regular basis have shown a drop in grades and have a higher percentage of drop outs before graduation.
Legalizing recreational marijuana will obviously make it more available. Studies show the more available any substance is the more it will be used.
Those who sell marijuana will very often also sell other drugs Some of them sell guns. It is known that people who smoke the weed often commit crimes while they are high. The connection between cannabis use and crime is well known even through all smokers are not criminals.
Smoking marijuana is now known to sometimes trigger latent mental illnesses to become full blown…
FFS, stop lying. You say these stupid things every time, and ignore it every time people link to studies that show the contrary. Various legalisation experiences in the U.S. and Europe have been positive ones. Any harm done by the plant pales in comparison with the harm that comes from prohibition. You’ve lost, and rightly so.
Continuation:
… to become full blown psychosis.
People who advocate for marijuana do not want to be told that marijuana is a gateway drug. But Many people who now use cocaine or heroine smoked marijuana first. It was their earlier experimentation with marijuana that led them to believe it would be O.K. to try a harder drug for a better buzz.
Politicians who legalize marijuana do not want to hear these things. They are already talking about the money they can make from taxing marijuana. You would have to be fools to think they care about the potential harm it will be to your children or grandchildren. It was politicians like them that licensed the
production and sale of alcohol and tobacco many years ago and are responsible for sending thousands to
an early grave.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Gateway gateway gateway! Do you believe everthing that you hear? I am 40 years old and have been smoking ganja for over 20 years and I have NEVER tried any other substance. So you are wrong about your “gateway”. Now if you want to talk about “gateway”, alcohol & cigarettes are the first “gateway”. And if your answer is going from marijuana to cocaine you are just as dumb as the person who made you believe that. “Straight & pure” marijuana relaxes you. Cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, “laced marijuana”, and other hard drugs have the opposite effect. Its like you drinking 20 red bulls or 20 rockstars at the same time. And the people taking opioids and heroin use those drugs to relax but only because they cannot get strong marijuana. Know what your talking about Rev instead of talking rubbish.
you said you have no lack of documentation, that DNO only allows 1,000 characters well, post a link to your scientifically backed research hmmm,…. you hear what the Bible say about liars hmm
so why havent i smoked cocaine or heroine? Someone who wants his mind blown will try every drug. lets say marijuana never existed. they would use other things to get high. down to sniffing glue and paint. would you make glue and paint illegal?
I see your back once again to spread your lies hmm Rev. Donald Hill, D.D.
Bla bla bla…. Bla bla bla Brain fart!
What an intelligent comment What depth of though
It is typical of the replies I get from those who oppose my marijuana comments.
It is obvious you were never chosen to serve on your school debating team and you did not take first prize for logic.
But I am sure you did your best.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
Bla bla bla….. If your best is what you unintelligibly blurt on DNO, like you never spent a day beyond primary school, ignoring all evidence presented, then you would benefit from high-grade.
Do you drink alcohol? If you do that is your choice to buy it & drink it. If i want to smoke then that is my choice to buy it and smoke it. What is your problem? Maybe you need to try it for once. Then you will change your view on the subject.
I have never met a man who became a better neighbor, husband, father, or employee because he tried alcohol or marijuana.
I have never seen a village, town, or city that became better place to live because a bar opened.
*Maybe I should try it * Judging from what I see it seems I have a better life than the men who drink. What a foolish statement for you to make.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
actually i would very much like you to point us to those studies that say: “Studies show the more available any substance is the more it will be used.” and also this: “It is known that people who smoke the weed often commit crimes while they are high. The connection between cannabis use and crime is well known even through all smokers are not criminals.”
you have lost what little credibility you had left on this forum.
I have no lack of documentation but the problem is DNO only allows us 1,000 characters per comment. On top of this DNO has been deleting much of my stuff lately. It is not as if I do not know what is going on.
My articles have been published in over 40 secular and religious newspapers and magazines in Canada and the U.S.A. I have authored four small books. One was self published, and three were published by publishing companies. I hosted my own radio show for two years, and have done radio and T.V. interviews.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
So at what point will you be going up against Alcohol use and cigarette use? it’s not like the warnings are not on the packages….
I have written much about both alcohol and cigarette use. The harm done by these products is well known. Nothing more needs to be said. Neither of them are fighting now to be legalized.
In the beginning of these two vile industries it was evangelical Christians with their pastors and evangelists who sounded the alarm and were ignored. It was not the medical profession. Now the world knows alcohol and cigarettes kill thousands every year.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Continuation:
to become full blown psychosis. LSD is also known to trigger latent mental illnesses although marijuana is less severe.
Sincerely. Rev. Donald Hill.
Actually, LSD is showing promise as a drug to *treat* mental illness: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/next/body/ptsd-drug-treatment/
You are not a doctor. Please stop with your nonsense because you seem to ignore the benefits of marijuana even though there is evidence that it is used as treatment for many illnesses. The proof is there for you to read but you still cannot comprehend it.
you are such a complete fool.
Good on you Montreal. To get it out of our country is not going to be cheap. Keep them in your back yard.
It’s unfortunate that Dominica wasn’t at the forefront of this. The drug war is over, it’s long past time to stop putting money in the pockets of the cartels, and treat drug addiction as a public health matter rather than a criminal one.
If the flow of drugs was stopped there would not be the public health problem.
The drug war will only be over when both sides stop fighting. As long as one side cares about the next generation the fight will continue.
It is shocking to see a former Chief of Police here in Canada advocating for marijuana but that is the time
we are living in.
They tell us prohibition did not work. Prohibition would have worked if it had not been for crooked politicians and cops on the take. What we need now are militant Christian soldiers who are just as bold as those devils were deceitful.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Question for you Rev: If your body developed an illness and the ONLY treatment that could slow down or terminate the illness that was given to you by a doctor was marijuana, would you take it or would you refuse it? I want to know……..
meanwhile in a lush fertile country like Dominica….
Canada, a PROGRESSIVE country. Well done Canada
Cry for Canada.