Liberal Canadian gov’t to announce marijuana will be legal by July 1, 2018CBS News - Monday, March 27th, 2017 at 11:50 AM
The Liberal government will announce legislation next month that will legalize marijuana in Canada by July 1, 2018.
CBC News has learned that the legislation will be announced during the week of April 10 and will broadly follow the recommendation of a federally appointed task force that was chaired by former liberal Justice Minister Anne McLellan.
Bill Blair, the former Toronto police chief who has been stickhandling the marijuana file for the government, briefed the Liberal caucus on the roll-out plan and the legislation during caucus meetings this weekend.
3 Comments
We use to think marijuana was only psychologically addictive. Now we know it is also physically addictive.
Smoking marijuana is known to cause certain respiratory problems.
Two university medical schools have recently published studies showing it damages part of the brain responsible for memory and learning. Students who smoke marijuana on a regular basis have shown a drop in grades and have a higher percentage of drop outs before graduation.
Legalizing recreational marijuana will obviously make it more available. Studies show the more available any substance is the more it will be used.
Those who sell marijuana will very often also sell other drugs Some of them sell guns. It is known that people who smoke the weed often commit crimes while they are high. The connection between cannabis use and crime is well known even through all smokers are not criminals.
Smoking marijuana is now known to sometimes trigger latent mental illnesses to become full blown…
Good on you Montreal. To get it out of our country is not going to be cheap. Keep them in your back yard.
Canada, a PROGRESSIVE country. Well done Canada