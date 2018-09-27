On Tuesday, the Trump administration issued sanctions in what the US claims is an effort in hindering Venezuela’s corruption but not in the manner you might think.

Instead of taking action directly against the president or the state, individuals in President Maduro’s retinue have been slapped with sanctions including his wife lady Cilia Flores, according to an Associated press and Reuters report.

The following individuals have had their assets seized and been barred from doing business with Americans: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

“We are continuing to designate loyalists who enable Maduro to solidify his hold on the military and the government while the Venezuelan people suffer,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. This was after the treasury “blocked” a $20 million private jet they claim belongs to one of Maduro’s close associates.

In response, Maduro said: “If you want to attack me, attack me, but do not mess with Cilia. Do not mess with the family; do not be cowards.”

He said the first lady’s only crime is “being my wife.”

