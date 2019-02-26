Maduro’s soldiers desert over blocking of humanitarian aid into VenezuelaDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at 1:56 PM
Associated Press (AP) has reported that several hundred soldiers have deserted the Venezuelan army in part due to protest over the army’s orders to block much needed aid into the country.
An opposition-led plan to bring humanitarian aid from Colombia failed when Maduro’s troops prevented trucks laden with food and other supplies from entering the country.
This action sparked a wave of defections that saw over 270 officers desert the Army.
Speaking to AP, low ranking soldiers say it is all but impossible to leave Maduro’s ranks despite the amnesty offered by opposition leader, Juan Guaido for those who give him their support.
Guaido was declared interim president by the National Assembly on 23rd January 2019 under article 233 and 333 of the Venezuelan constitution after Maduro was re-elected under highly disputed conditions.
Soldiers told AP that anyone who shows the slightest hint of disapproval under Maduro’s regime face jail which has become synonymous with torture.
5 Comments
Dominica turn next.
Maybe washed-up and ‘Am- Bruse’ ambassador to Venezuela should travel to Caracas and tell the soldiers to stay with Maduro. O well never mind he is still getting his salary in Roseau.
Maduro may fall before Skerrit, but the two brutal leaders are both on their way out!!!
Labourites are publicly eating up each other now!!!! Skerrit’s wickedness too shall end!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
When will Dominicans LOUDLY SAY something about this. This is wrong, and more so our present government has developed his government under the mentorship of Daddy Chavez, so we aren’t very far from this same type of UTTER HAVOC happening in Dominica should Skerrit RIGHTFULLY (by law) LOSE the election, but NOT want to give up POWER.
Venezuelans are human beings. They should be treated as such. They need our help!!!!
The only thing preventing a civil war is that the opposition has no weapons.