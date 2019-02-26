Associated Press (AP) has reported that several hundred soldiers have deserted the Venezuelan army in part due to protest over the army’s orders to block much needed aid into the country.

An opposition-led plan to bring humanitarian aid from Colombia failed when Maduro’s troops prevented trucks laden with food and other supplies from entering the country.

This action sparked a wave of defections that saw over 270 officers desert the Army.

Speaking to AP, low ranking soldiers say it is all but impossible to leave Maduro’s ranks despite the amnesty offered by opposition leader, Juan Guaido for those who give him their support.

Guaido was declared interim president by the National Assembly on 23rd January 2019 under article 233 and 333 of the Venezuelan constitution after Maduro was re-elected under highly disputed conditions.

Soldiers told AP that anyone who shows the slightest hint of disapproval under Maduro’s regime face jail which has become synonymous with torture.

Read Full Story