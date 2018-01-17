(CNN) Jorge Garcia was born in Mexico City 39 years ago.

Garcia said when he was 10, his aunt brought him — without documentation — to the United States, where he grew up, married an American and raised kids — a daughter, now 15, and a son, 12 — in the Midwest. Then, on Monday, he got deported.

Cindy Garcia Jorge’s wife was understandably upset and frustrated, “These laws need to be changed,” she told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “They need a pathway to citizenship. I also believe that they need to look at each individual case separately, not as a group, because like in my husband’s case, he is not a criminal and yet we are suffering, and I am a US citizen.”