Man deported after living in USA for 30 YearsCNN, Nicolas Romero - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 11:48 AM
(CNN) Jorge Garcia was born in Mexico City 39 years ago.
Garcia said when he was 10, his aunt brought him — without documentation — to the United States, where he grew up, married an American and raised kids — a daughter, now 15, and a son, 12 — in the Midwest. Then, on Monday, he got deported.
Cindy Garcia Jorge’s wife was understandably upset and frustrated, “These laws need to be changed,” she told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “They need a pathway to citizenship. I also believe that they need to look at each individual case separately, not as a group, because like in my husband’s case, he is not a criminal and yet we are suffering, and I am a US citizen.”
11 Comments
Francisco , agree with you 100 % you hit the nail on the head my friend . I could not have said it better.
It makes sense to ask why did not the man after such a long time apply for and become a citizen.
It appears that the problem is, to go from temporary protection under DACA to citizenship is
extremely difficult for the vast majority of DACA residents.
From what I have read, DACA recipients cannot apply for US citizenship because they can’t become permanent residents. They do not have a path to permanent residency because they don’t qualify for that, let alone citizenship. It is not as simple as them not applying for citizenship. They have to qualify first and most of them do not. Otherwise, they would have applied long ago!
It’s complicated as are so many laws regarding immigration.
It’s unfortunate none of these DACA people can fill out the appropriate documentation, send it to their relatives in their ‘home’ countries, have their relatives send it all back, and wait for their legal papers to come through.
Yes there are more to follow, those are over seas and forget there mother, father and the rest , don’t even send a barrel, or a few dollars for x mas there time is comeing, then they will want to stay with aunty so and so cus they don’t have pot to piss in, but while they in Amerikka playing saka boy. I know a few but immigration will get them soon. the amnesty program was available but they was to busy, and to proud, missed opptunity come home and plant dasheen.
This is a classic case of application of Darwin’s theory of evolution. The idiot has been living in the US for 30 years, marries a US citizen, has children and his status is still an undocumented immigrant? That is one time I support Trump in cleaning the country of idiots. That man did not deserve to be living in the States. He is too stupid.
What about all the other stupid people who live here?
What are we going to do with them?
The situation may seem sad, but when people do not take care of business, such are likely to happen to them. With the knowledge his aunt brought him here illegal at age ten, he could have done something when he became a man to change his status.
Over the past thirty years; Amnesty was granted to millions of people he could have applied and got amnesty, when he married to his American born wife all he had to do was have her file for his permanent residency, by which he could have obtained a green card, and by now he could have become a citizen!
When we do not do the right thing, we suffer the consequences!
I see your point Mr. Telemaque, but when Amnesty was granted it did not cover DACA people, otherwise, they would all have applied… it’s complicated
It’s not THAT complicated.
I know a guy living and working here illegally. He got married to an American and had a couple of kids. At any point along the way he could have started the process of becoming naturalized and legal.
His wife fled for divorce. He was concerned he might be deported and wouldn’t be able to see his children. He asked the dozen friends he has here, who are all from the same country, and are all naturalized citizens, what to do. EVERYBODY told him to go to a lawyer and become a citizen.
The lawyer told him the county wanted him paying child support so he wouldn’t be deported.
Now he doesn’t care again.
There IS a pathway to citizenship. All sorts of nationalities in this country use it everyday. That’s how people become Americans.
This guy didn’t bother himself to apply for citizenship for 30 years and got deported. I don’t have any pity for him.
there are a few in DA too. Their presence are general knowledge. Some were deported others returned voluntarily as they say in the USA self deported. As they were being sort. Some used lookalike relatives documents to escape the law. There are more to follow.