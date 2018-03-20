Maryland high school on lockdown after shooting at school, officials sayCNN - Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 at 10:49 AM
Authorities responded to a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.
The event has been contained, the sheriff’s office said. The school was on lockdown for a brief time but students are now being evacuated from Great Mills High School to a reunification center at a nearby high school, the school district said.
There was no immediate information about any injuries or deaths.
A spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of the incident. Special agents from the ATF’s Baltimore office are also at the school, that office tweeted.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
The very easy access to guns is a huge problem in the US. These school shootings are going to be a recurring problem. Japan has some of the strictest gun control measures in the world. Gun crimes are very very rear in that country.
You need to also realize that living without a gun in your home in America, could mean whether you live or die at the hands of an intruder in your very house. In broad daylight over the last week a Mexican vendor selling in a parking lot was approached by someone who demanded money.
The vendor did not have time to respond, they beat the man so bad his medical prognosis is that it will take him near to a year to recuperate from the injuries he sustained to his head and face.
If he had a gun, he could have protected himself from those who almost killed him!