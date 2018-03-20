Authorities responded to a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

The event has been contained, the sheriff’s office said. The school was on lockdown for a brief time but students are now being evacuated from Great Mills High School to a reunification center at a nearby high school, the school district said.

There was no immediate information about any injuries or deaths.

A spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office said its agents are on the scene of the incident. Special agents from the ATF’s Baltimore office are also at the school, that office tweeted.

