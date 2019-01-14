Miss Universe Jamaica 2014, finalist, Zandrea Bailey, has died of lupus after being diagnosed in 2012.

“In 2012, Bailey was diagnosed with Dengue Fever and instructed by doctors to take leave from her job, drink lots of fluid, and get some rest. Three weeks passed with no improvement. Instead, she started to get worse, losing control of her lower limbs. As is the norm, doctors ordered tests to try to determine what the cause was,” The Jamiaca Gleaner reported. “After numerous visits to various hospitals, Bailey was admitted to the Kingston Public Hospital when doctors realised that her kidneys were failing. Upon admission, she was pumped with liquid steroids, which she said saved her life. Three weeks later, she was diagnosed with systemic lupus. Bailey said that she made a commitment to herself that she was going to use her second

chance to do all she wanted.”

In 2014, Bailey emerged as a finalist at the Miss Universe Jamaica which was the same year that she lost her mother to Lupus

Bailey, 29, died Sunday morning in a New York hospital where she had been admitted for the past several weeks.