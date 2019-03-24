Mueller report finds no collusion between Trump campaign and Russian governmentDominica News Online - Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at 5:14 PM
The US Justice Department has stated that no evidence was found that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 elections.
The statement was made via a summary finding of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report which was released to congress on Sunday, by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein.
The White House immediately commented on the letter claiming a “complete exoneration” of President Donald Trump.
Erick Tucker ,an associated press writer, reports that an senior justice department official speaking under anonymity stated that Mueller had no input in the letter and was not consulted.
