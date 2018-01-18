TECH NEWS: New innovation could mean more compact phones and optical gearTechNewsWorld - Thursday, January 18th, 2018 at 2:38 PM
Scientists at Harvard University on Monday (Jan 1st) unveiled a metalens that has the potential to shrink the size of any device that uses a camera while at the same time improving performance.
While traditional lenses are made from glass, metalenses use a flat surface peppered with nanostructures to focus light. One problem with metalenses has been their inability to focus the full spectrum of light.
That’s not the case any more, however, as a team at Harvard’s Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science have developed a metalens that can focus the entire visible spectrum of light — including white light — at a focal point, with high resolution.
