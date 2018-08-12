The Philippines is no stranger to disaster. This region is prone to earthquakes, flooding, typhoons, tidal waves and volcanic eruptions which cover only the major disasters. To counter this the Philippines is building a “back-up” city, from where the government offices can still operate should their capital Manila be compromised during a major disaster according to a CNN report.

The city will be called New Clark City and is planned to cover 9,450 hectares – larger than Manhattan. While being built to withstand typhoons, flooding, earthquakes and the like it will also be “pollution free”. The government aims to achieve this goal by employing some of the latest technologies and innovations along with using locally created techniques of their own. One such technique is the use of Lahar or volcanic mud flow that will be incorporated into the concrete that will be used. The first government offices are expected to completed by 2019 in time for the Southeast Asian Games while the overall project is expected to completed in 30 years.

Addressing concerns over the ambition and scope of New Clark City Vivencio Dizon head of the government authority in charge of the project had this to say: “That’s the worst kind of attitude we Filipinos could have. There’s no such thing as being too ambitious.”

