New York explosion empties Port Authority; suspect in custodyNew York Times - Monday, December 11th, 2017 at 1:22 PM
A peaceful beginning to the workweek was shattered Monday after an explosion rattled through one of the busiest transit hubs in New York City, causing the authorities to evacuate hundreds of commuters and throwing the morning into chaos.
The Police Department said that one person was in custody after the blast echoed through the passageway connecting the Times Square and Port Authority subway stations shortly before 7:30 a.m.
The suspect, identified by the police as Akayed Ullah, 27, from Brooklyn, was in serious condition at Bellevue Hospital Center.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Who cares take care of our police officers in the condition they leaving all u coming up with usa news when we full of news the USA can take care of there problems